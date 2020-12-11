UrduPoint.com
Eurasian Economic Union To Launch Single Property Audit Market In Early 2025 - Regulator

Eurasian Economic Union to Launch Single Property Audit Market in Early 2025 - Regulator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will launch a single market for property evaluation on January 1, 2025, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the union's regulatory body, announced Friday.

"A single market for property audit will be launched in the Eurasia Economic Union on January 1, 2025. Such a decision has been made at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council,' the EEC said in a statement.

The commission added that it still needs to work with EAEU members to come up with common approaches to audit by January 1, 2022.

These approaches will then be integrated into the member countries' legal systems to facilitate a transition to a single market.

The audit services include evaluation in areas such as real estate, securities, inheritance, marriage contract, division of property, restitution, property disputes and others.

The EAEU was established in 2014 by former Soviet states of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to create a single market and facilitate economic relations between the members.

