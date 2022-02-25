Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting to Be Held in Brest on June 21-22 - Japarov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) SULTAN, February 25 (Sputnik) - The meeting of the heads of the governments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will be held from June 21-22 in Brest, Belarus, the Kyrgyz prime minister, Akylbek Japarov, said on Friday.

"The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on the initiative of the Belarusian side will be held from June 21-22 in the city of Brest," Japarov said following the Intergovernmental Council Meeting held on Friday in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyzstan is chairing the EAEU, which comprises former Soviet states located in Eastern Europe, Western Asia and Central Asia, this year.