UrduPoint.com

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting To Be Held In Brest On June 21-22 - Japarov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting to Be Held in Brest on June 21-22 - Japarov

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) SULTAN, February 25 (Sputnik) - The meeting of the heads of the governments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will be held from June 21-22 in Brest, Belarus, the Kyrgyz prime minister, Akylbek Japarov, said on Friday.

"The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on the initiative of the Belarusian side will be held from June 21-22 in the city of Brest," Japarov said following the Intergovernmental Council Meeting held on Friday in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyzstan is chairing the EAEU, which comprises former Soviet states located in Eastern Europe, Western Asia and Central Asia, this year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Brest Belarus Kazakhstan February June From Asia

Recent Stories

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this su ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ..

2 seconds ago
 'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says Presiden ..

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky

3 hours ago
 Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis ..

Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine: Dr.Noel Israel

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th February 2022

4 hours ago
 PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>