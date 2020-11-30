Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to Convene on December 4 in Online Format - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will convene on Friday in the online format, not in the in-person format in Moscow as it was previously planned, an aide to the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission said.

"On December 4, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will convene with participation of the heads of government in the videoconference format instead of the previously planned regular format," Iya Malkina wrote on Facebook.