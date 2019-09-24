UrduPoint.com
Eurasian Nations' Parliamentary Speakers To Meet In Indonesia In 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 09:06 PM

Indonesia will host the 5th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments next year, according to a joint declaration adopted on the last day of the forum

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) - Indonesia will host the 5th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments next year, according to a joint declaration adopted on the last day of the forum.

The two-day gathering in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan was attended by parliamentary speakers and their deputies from 65 countries as well as heads of regional organizations.

Lawmakers agreed that North Korea's denuclearization would contribute to peace in Eurasia and that it should be achieved through negotiations.

The declaration, which was adopted unanimously, also called for a more efficient and unified international approach toward ongoing migrant crises in parts of the region.

