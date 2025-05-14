Eurasian Transport Corridor: Railway representatives from six countries meet in Tehran

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Representatives of the railway sectors of Uzbekistan, China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye met in Tehran to discuss the development of the Eurasian transport corridor.

During the talks, special attention was given to creating an efficient and sustainable transport corridor along the route: China–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye – Europe.

This cooperation will strengthen regional ties and enhance the global logistics chain. For example, from January to April this year, the volume of container shipments along the China–Iran route, passing through Kazakhstan, increased by 2.6 times.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify joint efforts to develop cooperation, coordinate logistics processes, and promote regional corridors to gain access to international markets.