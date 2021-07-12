Euro 2020 Victory Celebration Leaves 15 People Injured in Milan - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Fifteen people were injured in Milan during celebration of Italy's victory in the UEFA Euro 2020 final last night, media reported.

Three people were hospitalized, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

The injuries were mainly caused by fireworks at the Cathedral Square where thousands gathered last night.

One of those hospitalized is in critical condition with a deep abdominal wound, another had three fingers amputated, while the third reportedly received injuries after a street fence fell on him.

Fans celebrated Italy's win in the football championship by burning trash bins and swimming in Milan's canals. Some climbed on top of trams and jumped into fountains.

There were also a few cases of robberies, but the perpetrators were quickly caught and arrested by police.

Italy beat England 3:2 in a penalty shootout in the final at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday night.