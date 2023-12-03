Euro 2024 draw: What they said

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Key quotes after the draw for Euro 2024 was made on Saturday in Hamburg:

"It'll be nice to open the tournament, be involved in that first game, and hopefully we can set the tournament off with a good match. For us we've got to make sure it is not about the occasion, it's about the match. We look forward to it, it's an exciting draw."

-- Scotland manager Steve Clarke, whose side will play hosts Germany in the opening game of the tournament in Munich on June 14

"A very interesting group... It will be a very nice start against Scotland in Munich. The other games will also be exciting duels. It's not a group of death, but a very good one. I have coached a few players from Hungary, I know what they can do. Hungary plays very interesting football. Against Switzerland it will be a little derby against a direct neighbour."

-- Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann

"We're hugely excited to be part of the tournament, we know the expectation at home. We've developed a lot as a team over the past few years, we're used to these big games, we're ready for the expectation and we hope we can give our supporters some more brilliant nights as I think we have in the last few tournaments."

-- England manager Gareth Southgate

"When you're in the fourth pot you know that you have a lot of teams ahead of you, but you can't forget that you represent Italy and you have to play every match with pride.

-- Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, whose team are the reigning European champions

"We're playing against Italy and Spain, it will be a fight. Our aim is obviously to qualify for the knockouts but it's going to be a tough job. Maybe the last match (Italy v Croatia) will be the one which decides who goes through."

-- Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic

"We did very well in qualifying but that does not give us any advantage in the tournament. We need to be ready to improve over the course of the first three games, prepare well and give our supporters reason to be happy. In a tournament there is no such thing as being a favourite or not."

-- Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, whose team won all 10 of their qualifiers

"You can aim wherever you want. You can have big targets, you can dream, the important thing is that we don't start to speak about it because in football you can't programme anything. You can't see you will go this way, this way or this way. You have to take it how it comes, you have first of all to work for it, and now the work can start."

-- Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco