Euro 2024 draw: What they said

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Key quotes after the draw for Euro 2024 was made on Saturday in Hamburg:

"It'll be nice to open the tournament, be involved in that first game, and hopefully we can set the tournament off with a good match. For us we've got to make sure it is not about the occasion, it's about the match. We look forward to it, it's an exciting draw."

-- Scotland manager Steve Clarke, whose side will play hosts Germany in the opening game of the tournament in Munich on June 14

"A very interesting group... It will be a very nice start against Scotland in Munich. The other games will also be exciting duels. It's not a group of death, but a very good one. I have coached a few players from Hungary, I know what they can do. Hungary plays very interesting football. Against Switzerland it will be a little derby against a direct neighbour."

-- Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann

"We're hugely excited to be part of the tournament, we know the expectation at home. We've developed a lot as a team over the past few years, we're used to these big games, we're ready for the expectation and we hope we can give our supporters some more brilliant nights as I think we have in the last few tournaments."

-- England manager Gareth Southgate

"When you're in the fourth pot you know that you have a lot of teams ahead of you, but you can't forget that you represent Italy and you have to play every match with pride."

-- Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, whose team are the reigning European champions

"We're playing against Italy and Spain, it will be a fight. Our aim is obviously to qualify for the knockouts but it's going to be a tough job. Maybe the last match (Italy v Croatia) will be the one which decides who goes through."

-- Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic

"We did very well in qualifying but that does not give us any advantage in the tournament.

We need to be ready to improve over the course of the first three games, prepare well and give our supporters reason to be happy. In a tournament there is no such thing as being a favourite or not."

-- Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, whose team won all 10 of their qualifiers

"You can aim wherever you want. You can have big targets, you can dream, the important thing is that we don't start to speak about it because in football you can't programme anything. You can't see you will go this way, this way or this way. You have to take it how it comes, you have first of all to work for it, and now the work can start."

-- Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco

"It's probably the toughest group at the European Championship, but Spain is also a great team. It's a group that will demand the best from us. The group is complicated, but there is no easy one. Spain feels strong and I'm sure the opponents are not happy with Spain either.

-- Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, whose side will play Italy, Croatia and Albania in Group B

"We know the Netherlands well and they know us too, it's a big football country. We've played them already and beaten them (in qualifying) but that doesn't stop them from being a quality team who will be out for revenge. The Austrians are underrated, they've got players like David Alaba, (Marcel) Sabitzer and (Kevin) Danso, who's a real warrior at the back."

-- France assistant Guy Stephan

"I think England obviously is one of the favourites for this tournament. Incredible talent. Incredible quality. I said five or six years ago when I looked at the number of talented young players in England, I said that inside the next 10 years England will win something. They were close the last time in the Euros and I think it is difficult to hold that talent back."