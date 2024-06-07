Open Menu

Euro 2024: Poland Factfile

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Euro 2024: Poland factfile

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Factfile on Poland ahead of Euro 2024, which starts on June 14:

Previous Euro performances: Four participations, best performance quarter-finals in 2016

Other: World Cup third place 1974, 1982

FIFA ranking: 28th

Nickname: Bialo-czerwoni (The White-Reds)

Coach: Michal Probierz (POL)

Star players: Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski

Main clubs: Jagiellonia Bialystok, Legia Warsaw, Lech Poznan, Wisla Krakow

How did they qualify: Finished third in Group E behind Albania and Czech Republic; beat Estonia and then defeated Wales on penalties in play-offs

Pre-Euro friendlies:

Poland v Ukraine (June 7)

Poland v Turkey (June 10)

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus/ITA), Marcin Bulka (Nice/FRA), Oliwier Zych (Puszcza Niepolomice), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna/ITA)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton/ENG), Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli/ITA), Pawel Bochniewicz (Heerenveen/NED), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal/ENG), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserslautern/GER), Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona/ITA), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli/ITA)

Midfielders: Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens/FRA), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion/ENG), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens/GRE), Michal Skoras (Club Brugge/BEL), Nicola Zalewski (Roma/ITA), Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets/BUL), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United/USA), Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce/TUR), Kacper Urbanski (Bologna/ITA), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli/ITA)

Forwards: Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor/TUR), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus/ITA), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona/ESP), Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir/TUR), Karol Swiderski (Verona/ITA)

