Euro 2024: Poland Factfile
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Factfile on Poland ahead of Euro 2024, which starts on June 14:
Previous Euro performances: Four participations, best performance quarter-finals in 2016
Other: World Cup third place 1974, 1982
FIFA ranking: 28th
Nickname: Bialo-czerwoni (The White-Reds)
Star players: Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski
Main clubs: Jagiellonia Bialystok, Legia Warsaw, Lech Poznan, Wisla Krakow
How did they qualify: Finished third in Group E behind Albania and Czech Republic; beat Estonia and then defeated Wales on penalties in play-offs
Pre-Euro friendlies:
Provisional squad:
Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus/ITA), Marcin Bulka (Nice/FRA), Oliwier Zych (Puszcza Niepolomice), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna/ITA)
Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton/ENG), Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli/ITA), Pawel Bochniewicz (Heerenveen/NED), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal/ENG), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserslautern/GER), Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona/ITA), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli/ITA)
Midfielders: Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens/FRA), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion/ENG), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens/GRE), Michal Skoras (Club Brugge/BEL), Nicola Zalewski (Roma/ITA), Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets/BUL), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United/USA), Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce/TUR), Kacper Urbanski (Bologna/ITA), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli/ITA)
Forwards: Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor/TUR), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus/ITA), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona/ESP), Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir/TUR), Karol Swiderski (Verona/ITA)
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From World
-
Calzona seeks Euro redemption with Slovakia after Napoli flop22 seconds ago
-
Russia says captured another village in Ukraine's Donetsk region10 minutes ago
-
Grand Mufti of the Kingdom warns against Hajj without a permit11 minutes ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza refugee camp as war enters ninth month30 minutes ago
-
Makkah Route Initiative ensure quick, secure travel procedures for pilgrims30 minutes ago
-
Irish, Czechs hold EU vote after Dutch far-right gains30 minutes ago
-
SDAIA obtains ISO 42001 certificate for having implemented ideal AI management systems31 minutes ago
-
Islamic Affairs Ministry receives over 2,000 pilgrims crossing Oman's Empty Quarter40 minutes ago
-
Three killed by strike on Russian-held Ukrainian city41 minutes ago
-
DR Congo trial over foiled 'coup' bid opens1 hour ago
-
Euro 2024: Spain factfile1 hour ago
-
Barca's Cubarsi among cuts for final Spain Euro 2024 squad1 hour ago