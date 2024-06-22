Open Menu

Euro 2024 Results

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Euro 2024 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Euro 2024 results on Friday:

Group E

At Duesseldorf

Slovakia 1 (Schranz 17) Ukraine 2 (Shaparenko 54, Yaremchuk 80)

Playing later (GMT)

Group D

At Berlin (1600)

Poland v Austria

At Leipzig (1900)

Netherlands v France

