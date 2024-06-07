Open Menu

Euro 2024: Spain Factfile

Published June 07, 2024

Euro 2024: Spain factfile

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Factfile on Spain ahead of Euro 2024, which starts on June 14:

Previous Euro performances: 11 participations, winners 1964, 2008, 2012

Other honours: World Cup winners 2010, UEFA Nations League winners 2023

FIFA ranking: 8th

Nickname: La Roja

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

Star players: Rodri Hernandez, Alvaro Morata, Lamine Yamal

Main clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid

How did they qualify: Won Group A ahead of Scotland

Pre-Euro friendlies:

Spain 5 Andorra 0 (June 5)

Spain - Northern Ireland (June 8)

26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr/KSA), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/ENG)

Midfielders: Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino (both Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Pedri, Fermin Lopez (both Barcelona), Alex Baena (Villarreal)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/GER), Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres (both Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis)

