Euro 2024: Who Said What After France And Netherlands Draw 0-0

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Leipzig, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Who said what after France and the Netherlands played out a 0-0 draw in Group D on Friday as both sides moved to the verge of the last 16:

"I had two chances, but they got caught up in my feet. It's a real shame."

-- France striker Antoine Griezmann

"We have to work (on scoring). I think that defensively we were OK, tactically we were fine, we're just missing this goal for the strikers but it's going to be fine."

-- Griezmann on France only scoring one goal in two games and that was an own-goal in the win over Austria

"In a match that was of a very high level the only regret was a lack of efficiency. We had five chances and them two. It was intense, the Dutch were more prudent that usual. We had 36 hours less between matches than them.

We did what we could to recuperate but we didnt really train because of that."

-- France coach Didier Deschamps

"The referee's decision is hard to swallow, but we just have to accept it because there is nothing we can do to change it. I prefer to take the positives from the game. We showed the best of ourselves, which allowed us to hold one of the big favourites for this tournament."

-- Xavi Simons on his disallowed goal

"We were able to mount counter-attacks on several occasions and one point is good. We haven't lost, it's all in our hands."

-- Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk to Dutch broadcaster NOS

"For me it was a valid goal, but he didn't give it. It's a shame."

-- Van Dijk on Simons' disallowed goal

