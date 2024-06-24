Open Menu

Euro 2024: Who Said What After Germany And Switzerland Qualify From Group A

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Euro 2024: Who said what after Germany and Switzerland qualify from Group A

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Who said what after a last-gasp Germany equaliser gave them a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Sunday to top Group A, while their opponents join them in the last-16 and Hungary grabbed a 100th-minute winner against Scotland to keep their hopes alive:

"I think the equaliser was deserved, as was the group win. We threw a lot forward at the end."

-- Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann

"The yellow card for (Jonathan) Tah was unjustified, which is annoying. But we have enough quality to compensate for that."

-- Nagelsmann on Jonathan Tah's yellow card which means he will miss Germany's last-16 tie

"That was a nice moment for us as a team, that could be decisive. That changes the situation. Now we're facing the supposedly easier opponent, let's see who it will be."

-- Goal hero Niclas Fuellkrug looks forward to the knockout stages

"First of all, we are happy that we managed to do it. We believed in ourselves until the end, which helps the team. I had the feeling that we were stepping on the gas for ninety minutes -- in the end we were rewarded.

I am totally satisfied with the team."

-- Germany veteran Toni Kroos

"Jonathan Tah's suspension is a heavy burden, but we will make up for it."

-- Kroos on Tah's booking

"That can release us a lot, the players together with the fans. We were unfortunately behind and then wanted to equalise to win the group. We can benefit from having managed to achieved this in the next games. Of course we would have liked to win 3-0. But I think that you also need games like that. It can give you a boost. That was very, very good for morale."

-- Germany's Ilkay Gundogan

"There's nothing really to say to be honest. We gave it everything."

-- Scotland captain Andy Robertson

"We knew we had to win this game, and they've hit us on the counter-attack. It could have gone either way, but that's football - that's how it goes. It will take a long time to get over this one."

-- Robertson on the Hungary goal

"I will say thank you to all the supporters; sorry for letting you all down."

-- Robertson on Scotland fans

Related Topics

Football Germany Nice Switzerland Hungary Gas Sunday All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

24 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

1 day ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

1 day ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

1 day ago
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

1 day ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

1 day ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

1 day ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

1 day ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

1 day ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World