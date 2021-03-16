Euro Approaching 87 Rubles, US Dollar at 72.88 Rubles at Tuesday Opening

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Russian ruble exchange rate is moderately declining against the US Dollar and the euro at Tuesday opening, amid a slight fall in oil prices.

As of 04:05 GMT on Tuesday, the dollar exchange rate for "tomorrow" settlement went up 8 kopecks to 72.

88 rubles, while the euro was up 10 kopecks to 86.98 rubles, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The Brent crude price was down 0.8 percent on Tuesday morning, at $68.3 per barrel.