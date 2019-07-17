Euro area bank rescue fund rises to $37B

Euro area's rescue fund for failed banks, the Single Resolution Fund (SRF), expanded to 33 billion ($37 billion), the central resolution authority within the Banking Union announced on Wednesday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Euro area's rescue fund for failed banks, the Single Resolution Fund (SRF), expanded to 33 billion ($37 billion ), the central resolution authority within the Banking Union announced on Wednesday.

"SRF received a cash injection of 7.8 billion ($8.

75 billion) from 3,186 institutions for the year 2019," the Single Resolution board (SRB) said in a written statement.

It also said the fund is targeted to reach a minimum 1% of covered deposits by the end of 2023.

Elke Konig, the chair of the SRB, said: "The Fund is steadily being built-up and we are about half way there.""Financed by banks and credit institutions, the Fund is designed to reduce costs for taxpayers when banks fail by having a pot of money available," according to the statement.