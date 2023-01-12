Euro Area Countries Likely to Avoid Energy-Related Production Cuts in Future- Central Bank

Countries of the euro area are unlikely to resort to mandated production cuts related to energy as the states have managed to replace exports of Russian gas with other sources and suppliers, the European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday.

"High levels of natural gas inventories and ongoing efforts to reduce demand and replace Russian gas with alternative sources imply that the euro area is expected to avoid the need for mandated energy-related production cuts over the projection horizon," the bank said in its Economic Bulletin.

However, the ECB assessed risks of energy supply disruptions as "elevated" especially for the winter of 2023-2024.

The bank also noted that it expected the energy market to rebalance over the medium term, with uncertainty declining and income levels improving.

The European Union is currently facing a massive energy crisis and high inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.