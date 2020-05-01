Euro area economy could shrink by 5-12% in 2020: ECB

The eurozone economy could shrink by five to 12 percent this year because of the coronavirus crisis, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday

The size of the contraction will depend on the duration of the confinement measures aimed at curbing the outbreak and the policy responses to the pandemic, she said.

"As containment measures are gradually lifted, these scenarios foresee a recovery in economic activity although its speed and scale remain highly uncertain," Lagare said in Frankfurt.