Euro Area GDP To Plunge 10.2% In 2020, Germany -7.8%: IMF

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a severe toll on Europe, with the euro area economy set to plunge by 10.2 percent this year, the IMF said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic is taking a severe toll on Europe, with the euro area economy set to plunge by 10.2 percent this year, the IMF said Wednesday.

The updated World Economic Outlook was dramatically worse than the April forecasts, and shows that even Germany will contract by 7.

8 percent while other countries fare much worse.

France's GDP is expected to plunge 12.5 percent while Italy and Spain shrink 12.8 percent.

Britain also is likely to see a double-digit decline, falling 10.2 percent, the IMF said.

