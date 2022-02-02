UrduPoint.com

Euro Area Inflation Speeds Up To 5.1% In January 2022 - Eurostat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 03:27 PM

Euro Area Inflation Speeds Up to 5.1% in January 2022 - Eurostat

The inflation in the euro area accelerated to 5.1% year-on-year in January, up from 5% year-on-year in December, Eurostat said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The inflation in the euro area accelerated to 5.1% year-on-year in January, up from 5% year-on-year in December, Eurostat said on Wednesday.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 5.1% in January 2022, up from 5.0% in December," the statement says.

"Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in January (28.6%, compared with 25.9% in December), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (3.6%, compared with 3.2% in December), services (2.4%, stable compared with December) and non-energy industrial goods (2.3%, compared with 2.9% in December)," Eurostat added.

