Euro Area Inflation Up In April`

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:23 PM

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :- Consumer prices in the eurozone are projected to rise in April to 1.6% higher than the same month last year, up from 1.3% in March, the bloc's statistics office announced on Friday.

Among the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have had the greatest annual rate in April with 10.3%, compared to 4.

3% in March, according to the flash estimate of Eurostat.

Services followed with 0.9%, food, alcohol and tobacco with 0.7%, and non-energy industrial goods with 0.5%.

In April, the highest complete set of harmonized indices of consumer prices (HICP) rate was posted by Malta (2.9%), while Luxembourg saw the lowest with 0%.

The euro area/eurozone represents member states that use euro as their single Currency.

