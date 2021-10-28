Euro Area Recovery Strong, 'moderated' By Shortages: Lagarde
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:01 PM
The eurozone is recovering strongly from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but the pace of growth was being slowed down by shortages, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a press conference Thursday
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The eurozone is recovering strongly from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but the pace of growth was being slowed down by shortages, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a press conference Thursday.
"Consumers continue to be confident and their spending remains strong. But shortages of materials, equipment and labour are holding back production in some sectors," Lagarde said.