Euro area recovery strong, 'moderated' by shortages: Lagarde

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The eurozone is recovering strongly from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but the pace of growth was being slowed down by shortages, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a press conference Thursday.

"Consumers continue to be confident and their spending remains strong. But shortages of materials, equipment and labour are holding back production in some sectors," Lagarde said.