Euro Area Recovery Strong, 'moderated' By Shortages: Lagarde

The eurozone is recovering strongly from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but the pace of growth was being slowed down by shortages, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a press conference Thursday

"Consumers continue to be confident and their spending remains strong. But shortages of materials, equipment and labour are holding back production in some sectors," Lagarde said.

