MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Eurozone households saved only 15% of their disposable income during the third quarter of 2021, which is the lowest indicator since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Eurostat, the EU's official statistics bureau, said on Tuesday.

"The household saving rate in the euro area was at 15.

0% in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 19.0% in the second quarter of 2021. It is the lowest value since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020," Eurostat said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the eurozone's household investment rate rose to 9.6%, the highest value since the second quarter of 2009, according to the statistics service.