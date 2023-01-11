(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The ratio of household savings to disposable income in the euro area has declined for six straight quarters to 13.2% between July and September of last year, latest official figures showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The ratio of household savings to disposable income in the euro area has declined for six straight quarters to 13.2% between July and September of last year, latest official figures showed.

The data come from the first release of seasonally adjusted quarterly key indicators for 19 euro-area countries published Wednesday by the European Union's statistical office Eurostat. Croatia, the latest EU country to switch to the euro, was not included.

The household savings rate slipped 0.2 percentage points since the second quarter of 2022 and 8.3 points since the decline began in the first quarter of 2021.

Eurostat attributed the decline in the savings rate to a spike in consumption, which rose at a faster rate than households' gross disposable income.

The household investment rate fell from 10.1% to 9.9% in the third quarter of 2022 as gross fixed capital formation increased at a slower rate than gross disposable income.

At the same time, the profit share of businesses edged up from 39.7% to 39.8% in the same period. The business investment rate rose from 24.1% to 25.5%, driven by large imports of intellectual property products.