Euro, Dollar Reach Parity For First Time Since December 2002

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The exchange rates of the euro and the US Dollar reached parity on Tuesday for the first time since December 2002, according to trading data.

As of 09:50 GMT, the euro rate against the dollar fell to 1.0006 Dollars from the level of the previous close of 1.0039 dollars. The euro was equal to the dollar few moments earlier.