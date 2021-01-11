UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Euro, Dollar Shares In Russian International Reserves Down, Gold Up Over Year To June 30

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:33 PM

Euro, Dollar Shares in Russian International Reserves Down, Gold Up Over Year to June 30

The share of the euro in Russian international reserves decreased over the year to June 30, 2020, to 29.5 percent from 30.6 percent, the share of US dollar to 22.2 percent from 24.2 percent, the share of Chinese yuan to 12.2 percent from 13.2 percent, the country's central bank said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The share of the euro in Russian international reserves decreased over the year to June 30, 2020, to 29.5 percent from 30.6 percent, the share of US dollar to 22.2 percent from 24.2 percent, the share of Chinese yuan to 12.2 percent from 13.2 percent, the country's central bank said on Monday.

At the same time, the share of gold increased over the period to 22.9 percent from 19.1 percent. The share of UK pound remained virtually unchanged over the year, slightly dropping to 5.

9 percent from 6 percent.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

In 2019, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion. By December 25, 2020, they increased to $592.4 billion.

Related Topics

IMF Dollar Russia China Bank Same United Kingdom Euro June December 2019 2020 Gold From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

21 minutes ago

Entrepreneurs in Ukraine's Ternopil Protest Agains ..

16 minutes ago

Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Tuesday ..

16 minutes ago

France puts 98-yr-old on trial in long-running gra ..

16 minutes ago

Southern England readies temporary mortuaries due ..

26 minutes ago

SSP constitutes special team to supervise police a ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.