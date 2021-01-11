Euro, Dollar Shares in Russian International Reserves Down, Gold Up Over Year to June 30

The share of the euro in Russian international reserves decreased over the year to June 30, 2020, to 29.5 percent from 30.6 percent, the share of US dollar to 22.2 percent from 24.2 percent, the share of Chinese yuan to 12.2 percent from 13.2 percent, the country's central bank said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The share of the euro in Russian international reserves decreased over the year to June 30, 2020, to 29.5 percent from 30.6 percent, the share of US dollar to 22.2 percent from 24.2 percent, the share of Chinese yuan to 12.2 percent from 13.2 percent, the country's central bank said on Monday.

At the same time, the share of gold increased over the period to 22.9 percent from 19.1 percent. The share of UK pound remained virtually unchanged over the year, slightly dropping to 5.

9 percent from 6 percent.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

In 2019, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion. By December 25, 2020, they increased to $592.4 billion.