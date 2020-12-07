Euro Drops to 89 Rubles First Time Since September 18

The Russian ruble continues rally on Monday evening, the euro fell to 89 rubles, and the US dollar is approaching 73 rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Russian ruble continues rally on Monday evening, the euro fell to 89 rubles, and the US Dollar is approaching 73 rubles.

As of 16:36 GMT, the dollar for "tomorrow" settlement was down 64 kopecks to 73.

41 rubles, the euro fell 71 kopecks, to 89.09 rubles, according to the Moscow Exchange.

Earlier in the day, the dollar dropped to 73.34 rubles, the lowest since August, while the euro dropped to 89 rubles, the lowest since September 18.