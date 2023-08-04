Euro Exchange Rate Above 105 Rubles for First Time Since March 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The euro exchange rate at Moscow Exchange has risen above 105 rubles for the first time since March 2022, according to the stock exchange data provided on Friday.

As of 01:58 p.m. GMT, euro forecast exchange rate for the next day increased by 1.96 rubles to 105.19 rubles. The forecast exchange rate of Dollar has risen by 0.54 rubles to 95.53 rubles.