Euro Exchange Rate at Moscow Exchange Tops 107 Rubles for 1st Time Since March 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The exchange rate of the euro at Moscow Exchange has exceeded 107 rubles for the first time since March 2022, according to the stock exchange data provided on Wednesday.

As of 7:52 GMT, euro's forecast exchange rate for the next day increased by 0.

56 rubles to 107.02 ruble. The forecast exchange rate of Dollar has risen by 0.31 rubles to 97.41 rubles.

Moments earlier, the forecast exchange rate of Yuan has hit a new record, rising to 13.503 rubles.