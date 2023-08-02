Euro Exchange Rate Rises Above 103 Rubles at Moscow Exchange First Time Since March 2022

The euro exchange rate at Moscow Exchange has risen above 103 rubles for the first time since March 2022, according to the stock exchange data provided on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The euro exchange rate at Moscow Exchange has risen above 103 rubles for the first time since March 2022, according to the stock exchange data provided on Wednesday.

As of 14:58 GMT, euro forecast exchange rate for the next day increased by 1.83 rubles to 103 rubles. The forecast exchange rate of Dollar has risen by 1.92 rubles to 94.25 rubles and that of Yuan � by 0.23 rubles to 13.07 rubles, according to the exchange data.