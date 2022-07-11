- Home
Euro Falls Below $1.01
Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 03:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Euro exchange rate fall below $1.01 on Monday, the trading data showed.
As of 10:12 GMT, the euro traded $1.0102, down from the previous close of $1.0183. Moments earlier, the euro traded for $1.0096,
