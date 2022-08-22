Euro Hits New 20-Year Low, Trading Below $0.993

The euro on Monday fell to a new two-decade low, falling below $0.993, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The euro on Monday fell to a new two-decade low, falling below $0.993, according to trading data.

As of 18:52 Moscow time, the euro was trading at $0.9932, down from the previous close of $1.0034. Earlier, it hit a fresh low at $0.9928.

Earlier on Monday, the euro fell below the $1 level for the first time since July 14.