Euro Hosts Germany Pass Denmark Test But Clouds Remain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Germany are through to the quarter finals of a major tournament for the first time in eight years, but clouds remain for Julian Nagelsmann's Euro 2024 hosts.

The home side won 2-0 in Dortmund, coming up not only against a determined and organised Denmark, but also a 25-minute thunderstorm delay which derailed Germany's early momentum.

In a match Nagelsmann called "bizarre" and "wild", Germany needed a fair share of luck to get past the Danes, with two VAR reviews within a minute going in favour of the hosts.

Nagelsmann's unforced changes to his starting XI will also come under fire, particularly the decision to replace the in-form Florian Wirtz with Leroy Sane, who had another frustrating night.

Having ridden out the storm on Saturday, Germany will hope for a clearer week ahead, particularly with a potential clash with in-form Spain on the horizon.

