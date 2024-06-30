Euro Hosts Germany Pass Denmark Test But Clouds Remain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Germany are through to the quarter finals of a major tournament for the first time in eight years, but clouds remain for Julian Nagelsmann's Euro 2024 hosts.
The home side won 2-0 in Dortmund, coming up not only against a determined and organised Denmark, but also a 25-minute thunderstorm delay which derailed Germany's early momentum.
In a match Nagelsmann called "bizarre" and "wild", Germany needed a fair share of luck to get past the Danes, with two VAR reviews within a minute going in favour of the hosts.
Nagelsmann's unforced changes to his starting XI will also come under fire, particularly the decision to replace the in-form Florian Wirtz with Leroy Sane, who had another frustrating night.
Having ridden out the storm on Saturday, Germany will hope for a clearer week ahead, particularly with a potential clash with in-form Spain on the horizon.
Recent Stories
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win
Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix
More Stories From World
-
Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic scores17 seconds ago
-
Martinez puzzles as Portugal face Slovenia in Euros last 1627 seconds ago
-
No Messi, no problem as Argentina down Peru; Canada advance10 minutes ago
-
Kohli and Rohit retire from T20 internationals after India triumph10 minutes ago
-
South Africa "gutted" after final loss to India10 minutes ago
-
Djokovic battles to save legacy of Wimbledon's golden generation10 minutes ago
-
Kohli leads India to T20 World Cup triumph over South Africa10 minutes ago
-
Richard wins all-around at US Olympic gymnastics trials, punches ticket to Paris10 minutes ago
-
Caribbean on alert for Hurricane Beryl, first of 2024 season10 minutes ago
-
Thales offices in 3 countries searched in corruption probes7 hours ago
-
Swiss proved can 'dominate' big teams at Euros: coach Yakin7 hours ago
-
Germany v Denmark Euro 2024 game halted due to violent storm8 hours ago