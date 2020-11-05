Euro Rolls Back Below 91 Rubles, US Dollar Below 77 Rubles

The Russian ruble accelerated growth in the evening, the euro dropped below 91 rubles, the US dollar fell below 77 rubles, according to Moscow Exchange data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Russian ruble accelerated growth in the evening, the euro dropped below 91 rubles, the US Dollar fell below 77 rubles, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 15:47 GMT, the dollar for "tomorrow" settlement fell by 2.35 rubles to 76.99 rubles, the euro fell by 1.93 rubles, to 90.96 rubles.

Earlier, the euro touched 90.93 rubles, the dollar was at 76.96 rubles, both lows since October 27.