Euro stimulus talk makes it 'unfairly easier' for EU: Trump

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ):US President Donald Trump complained Tuesday that possible euro stimulus measures floated by the head of the European Central Bank make it "unfairly easier" for the EU to compete against the United States.

Comparing EU policies to those of China, which Trump has engaged in a major trade war, the US president criticized ECB chief Mario Draghi.

"Mario Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the Euro against the Dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA. They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others," Trump tweeted.