Euro Tops 91 Rubles First Time Since 2016, Dollar Above 78 Rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Russian ruble accelerates decline amid negative external background, as the US Dollar rises above 78 rubles for the first time since April 2, while the euro jumped above 91 rubles for the first time since February 2016, Moscow Exchange data shows.

As of 14:06 GMT, the US dollar for "tomorrow" settlement was up 1.11 rubles to 78.25 rubles, the euro grew 96 kopecks to 91.01 rubles.

Brent crude futures for November were trading down 0.8 percent to $41.6 per barrel.