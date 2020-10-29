UrduPoint.com
Euro Tops 93 Rubles, US Dollar Tops 79 Rubles At Moscow Exchange

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The ruble was weakening in the evening amid oil collapse, the US Dollar topped 79 rubles, while the euro broke through 93 rubles on Moscow Exchange.

As of 18.58, the dollar was trading up 1.71 rubles at 79.02 rubles, the euro was up 1.57 rubles at 92.89 rubles. Earlier, the dollar peaked at to 79.14 rubles, highest since October 6, the euro at 93.005 rubles, highest since September 30.

More Stories From World

