Euro Zone Business Activity Speeds Up In May
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 08:11 PM
Business activity in the Euro zone accelerated in May, while prices charged by businesses "softened" from the previous month, a key survey said Thursday
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Business activity in the Euro zone accelerated in May, while prices charged by businesses "softened" from the previous month, a key survey said Thursday.
The HCOB Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) published by S&P Global recorded a figure of 52.3, up from 51.7 in April and the highest in 12 months. Any reading above 50 indicates growth, while a figure below 50 shows contraction.
The data shows the single currency area's economy is "gathering further strength", said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB).
Meanwhile, the rates of inflation for "both input costs and output prices softened from April", which will be "good news" for the European Central Bank, he said.
"This will be supportive for the apparent stance of the ECB to cut rates at the meeting on June 6," de la Rubia said.
But he warned "the better inflation outlook will most probably not be enough for the central bank to announce that further rate cuts will follow suit".
Based on the data, HCOB expects growth of 0.3 percent in the second quarter of 2024.
In the first three months of the year, the 20 countries making up the single currency area grew by 0.3 percent, according to official EU data.
According to Rory Fennessy, senior eurozone economist at Oxford Economics, the eurozone's recovery "will be gradual, as monetary policy loosening won't deliver a meaningful boost to growth until the next year".
The rise in the PMI index was driven by the services sector, where activity rose by a fourth consecutive month, helped by new business.
But the manufacturing sector remained below 50, although its decline slowed.
The European Union's biggest economy, Germany, is faring better after a difficult 2023.
"The German economy is outshining the French one, driven by a robustly growing services sector which is shrinking in France," de la Rubia said.
But he added there were "good chances" that France's services sector would catch up.
Recent Stories
Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management
IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala
Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid
KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28
IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers
Oath taking ceremonies held in schools
Nadal faces Zverev at farewell French Open as Swiatek, Osaka eye clash
Israel warns of 'serious consequences' for ties with countries recognising Pales ..
Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins
Punjab govt intensifying efforts for health insurance reforms
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil for making serious decision for ..
DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various NGOs
More Stories From World
-
Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid5 minutes ago
-
Israel warns of 'serious consequences' for ties with countries recognising Palestinian state11 minutes ago
-
Pak-China friendship grows ever stronger with each passing year: Ambassador Hashmi18 minutes ago
-
Palestinians survey damage, mourn dead after Israel raid in West Bank30 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign declaration on strategic partnership46 minutes ago
-
Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes, says ready for new truce talks1 hour ago
-
Tourism Minister says Saudi Arabia will change global tourism map1 hour ago
-
UN to vote on declaring Srebrenica genocide memorial day1 hour ago
-
"The Last Frenzy" continues to top Chinese mainland box office chart2 hours ago
-
China releases updated biodiversity database2 hours ago
-
12 injured in traffic accident in Prague2 hours ago
-
Namibia seeks leading role in critical minerals supply for green energy2 hours ago