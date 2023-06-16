UrduPoint.com

Euro Zone Growth Likely Modest Through 2024 With More Rate Hikes Needed - IMF

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 11:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Euro zone growth is expected to be modest this year and next as the bloc steers through the economic impact of the Ukraine conflict and more rate hikes will likely be needed to keep inflation from galloping, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in an outlook.

"The euro area economy has shown remarkable resilience... and the largest terms of trade shock in several decades, thanks to a strong policy response," the IMF said. "However, economic activity has weakened and inflation - although gradually declining - remains elevated. Monetary policy must continue to tighten to bring inflation to target in a timely manner."

Although 2022 growth exceeded initial projections, activity weakened considerably in the second half, before a mild technical recession emerged early this year as financial conditions tightened, real wages dropped and consumer confidence plummeted from a spike in energy prices, the IMF said.

"Growth is expected to pick up modestly throughout 2023 and 2024, supported by a slow recovery in real incomes, a further easing of supply constraints, and firmer external demand, even as financial conditions continue to tighten," the fund said in its outlook.

And while headline inflation across the bloc has fallen sharply since the fourth quarter of last year aided by lower energy prices, core inflation has proven more persistent and has begun to decline only recently, the IMF said.

"Inflation has peaked, but the two percent target remains far off," it said. "More persistent inflation than expected would require a tight policy stance for longer, weighing on domestic demand. In this regard, stronger-than-expected wage growth in the context of tight labor market conditions, especially if profit shares do not adjust, would push inflation up and potentially lead inflation expectations to de-anchor."

Growth could be further hurt if inflation overwhelms from renewed supply shocks triggered by an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, a related increase of commodity prices and intensification of geoeconomic fragmentation, the IMF said.

But on the upside, euro zone economies could again prove more resilient than expected, especially amid a still large stock of excess savings.

