Euroclear Says Earned $1.9Bln in Interest on Frozen Russian Assets in H1 2023

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Belgium-based international settlement depository Euroclear earned 1.7 billion Euros ($1.9 billion) in the first half of 2023 in interest on investing Russian assets that had been frozen due to sanctions, according to a report published on the organization's website on Thursday.

"Over H1 2023, interest arising on cash balances from Russia-sanctioned assets was EUR 1,743 million," the report read.

These earnings depend on two elements: current interest rates and the amount of cash balances that Euroclear is required to invest, the organization said. The organization's board of directors expects a slowdown in growth rate of interest income in the second half of 2023 as blocked payments and redemptions accumulate less rapidly, while economists' forecasts outline a more stable interest rate situation.

After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of nearly half of the country's foreign Currency reserves, amounting to about $300 billion. The European Union alone froze assets of Russian organizations and individuals worth $23.3 billion, according to European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.

Moscow has repeatedly said that attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets are an expropriation of property and a violation of international law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russia would do everything possible to return the seized assets.