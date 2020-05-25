UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurogroup Chief Backs French-German Bid To Create $545Bln Recovery Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Eurogroup Chief Backs French-German Bid to Create $545Bln Recovery Fund

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Eurogroup President Mario Centeno has praised a 500 billion euro ($545 billion) recovery fund proposed by Germany and France to address the coronavirus crisis as a step in the right direction.

"Every proposal by Germany and France is a driver of convergence and union in Europe.

This initiative is a bold step in the right direction to overcome this crisis," he said in an interview to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper out Sunday.

The proposal has been opposed by northern European nations plus Austria, who have presented an alternative loan-based scheme.

Centeno, who is Portugal's finance minister, argued that the French-German initiative addressed what he said was the union's debt overload issue, moving it one step closer to a fiscal union and a "properly functioning" monetary union.

Related Topics

Europe France Driver Germany Austria Portugal Euro Sunday Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

3 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

4 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

5 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

5 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

6 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.