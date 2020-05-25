Eurogroup Chief Backs French-German Bid to Create $545Bln Recovery Fund

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Eurogroup President Mario Centeno has praised a 500 billion euro ($545 billion) recovery fund proposed by Germany and France to address the coronavirus crisis as a step in the right direction.

"Every proposal by Germany and France is a driver of convergence and union in Europe.

This initiative is a bold step in the right direction to overcome this crisis," he said in an interview to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper out Sunday.

The proposal has been opposed by northern European nations plus Austria, who have presented an alternative loan-based scheme.

Centeno, who is Portugal's finance minister, argued that the French-German initiative addressed what he said was the union's debt overload issue, moving it one step closer to a fiscal union and a "properly functioning" monetary union.