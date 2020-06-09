Eurogroup chief resigns as Portuguese finance minister

Mario Centeno, the head of Eurogroup, has stepped down as Portugal's finance minister, his country's presidency said on Tuesday

Centeno has headed the Eurogroup, a framework for informal meetings of eurozone finance ministers, since December 2017.