Eurogroup Chief Resigns As Portuguese Finance Minister
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 06:27 PM
Mario Centeno, the head of Eurogroup, has stepped down as Portugal's finance minister, his country's presidency said on Tuesday
Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Mario Centeno, the head of Eurogroup, has stepped down as Portugal's finance minister, his country's presidency said on Tuesday.
Centeno has headed the Eurogroup, a framework for informal meetings of eurozone finance ministers, since December 2017.