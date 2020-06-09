UrduPoint.com
Eurogroup Chief Resigns As Portuguese Finance Minister

Tue 09th June 2020 | 06:27 PM

Eurogroup chief resigns as Portuguese finance minister

Mario Centeno, the head of Eurogroup, has stepped down as Portugal's finance minister, his country's presidency said on Tuesday

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Mario Centeno, the head of Eurogroup, has stepped down as Portugal's finance minister, his country's presidency said on Tuesday.

Centeno has headed the Eurogroup, a framework for informal meetings of eurozone finance ministers, since December 2017.

