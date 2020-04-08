UrduPoint.com
Eurogroup Fails To Agree On Economic Response To COVID-19 Crisis - French Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

The Eurogroup, an informal body for discussion of shared responsibilities by euro area ministers, has failed to agree on measures aimed at coping with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday

Late on Tuesday, the EU finance ministers held talks to find consensus on the economic recovery plan to overcome the crisis triggered by the spread of COVID-19.

"After 16 hours of negotiations, [there is] no agreement with the #Eurogroup on the economic response to the #coronavirus crisis. We will resume [the talks] tomorrow. Together with [German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz], we call on all European states to be up to the exceptional challenges in order to reach an ambitious agreement," Le Maire wrote on Twitter.

The Eurogroup's meeting focused on how to finance the massive public spending and on stimulus packages allocated by the EU governments in a bid to support national economies.

Prior to their meeting on Tuesday, EU member states have divided on the matter. In particular, Spain, Italy and Greece have called for jointly issued "coronabonds" � eurobonds that would help their economies recover from the epidemic. But Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands strongly opposed the idea saying it would only deepen the crisis.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, proposed another mechanism � SURE (Short Time Employment Scheme) � financial assistance of up to 100 billion Euros ($108 billion) to EU member states from the bloc, among other things. Member states have not yet announced their support for SURE, and the negotiations are still ongoing.

