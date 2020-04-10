UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurogroup Says Agreed To Work On Recovery Fund To Tackle Consequences Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:10 AM

Eurogroup Says Agreed to Work on Recovery Fund to Tackle Consequences of COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Eurogroup said that it had agreed to work on the temporary Recovery Fund to tackle the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic for the bloc.

"We also agreed to work on a Recovery Fund to prepare and support the recovery, providing funding through the EU budget to programmes designed to kick-start the economy in line with European priorities and ensuring EU solidarity with the most affected member states. Such a fund would be temporary, targeted and commensurate with the extraordinary costs of the current crisis and help spread them over time through appropriate financing," the Eurogroup said on late Thursday in a statement.

According to the Eurogroup, the next EU Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) will play a central role in the EU's economic recovery from the pandemic.

"It will have to reflect the impact of this crisis and the size of the challenges ahead, by setting the right priorities, to allow Member States to effectively address the fallout of the coronavirus crisis, to support the economic recovery, and ensure that cohesion within the Union is maintained through solidarity, fairness and responsibility. We welcome the Commission's intention to adapt its MFF proposal to reflect the new situation and outlook," the statement said.

The Eurogroup added that the member states had agreed to provide worst-hit sectors and companies with liquidity support that consists of public guarantee schemes and deferred tax payments, which now stand at 16 percent of the bloc's GDP, up from 10 percent on March 16.

Related Topics

Budget March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

56 minutes ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

3 hours ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

3 hours ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.