Europe Accounts For 28% Of Global COVID-19 Cases - WHO Regional Director

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Europe Accounts for 28% of Global COVID-19 Cases - WHO Regional Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Europe accounts for 28 percent of the worldwide COVID-19 cases and for 26 percent of coronavirus fatalities, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday.

"There have now been over 15.7 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 355,000 deaths reported to WHO, with over 4 million more cases in November alone in the WHO European region. Europe accounts for 28% of global cases and 26% of deaths cumulatively," Kluge told a virtual press briefing.

He noted that over 80 percent of countries in the region were reporting elevated 14-day incidents higher than 100 per 100,000 population, with nearly one-third reporting very high 14-day incidents of more than 700 per 100,000 population.

"In the past two weeks, COVID-19 deaths have increased by 18 percent. Last week, Europe registered over 29,000 new COVID-19 deaths. That is one person dying every 17 seconds in European region from COVID-19," Kluge added.

