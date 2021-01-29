Europe awaits AstraZeneca approval as virus variant worries grow

European regulators were expected to announce Friday if they have approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus shot, as concerns grew around the world over the effectiveness of vaccines against new variants of the deadly pathogen

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :European regulators were expected to announce Friday if they have approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus shot, as concerns grew around the world over the effectiveness of vaccines against new variants of the deadly pathogen.

Scientists are concerned that the coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appears capable of eluding some of the current vaccines and treatments, which are considered crucial to ending the pandemic, which has killed close to 2.2 million people worldwide.

The European Union's Amsterdam-based medical regulator was due to hold a press conference at 3pm (1400 GMT) after a meeting of experts that may approve the AstraZeneca shots, as frustration and pressure grow over its stumbling start to the inoculation campaign.

"Provided that the data submitted on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine are sufficiently robust and complete," the experts committee could recommend authorisation on Friday, the European Medicines Agency said.

The approval would cover the 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, which are part of the European Economic Area.

The EMA has already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

It remains to be seen, however, if the EU regulator will bar people over 65 from getting the AstraZeneca shot, following Germany's lead. AstraZeneca has defended its vaccine's efficacy in that demographic.

Casting a shadow over the EMA meeting is the bitter row over the supply of AstraZeneca doses between the EU and Britain, with the firm saying there is not enough to go around as production issues have slowed down promised deliveries.

Britain has one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world, and is trying to accelerate vaccinations to stop an overwhelming surge in infections.

The disease has seriously impacted not only the physical but also the mental well-being of many patients.

"It's a fear because you have to be isolated, you feel like you've just vanished," said Justin Fleming, a 47-year-old recovering from Covid-19 in a busy London hospital ward.

"I thought I might not see my partner again, my mum, be a dead friend, be just a stat."