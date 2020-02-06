Europe Breaks Record for Offshore Wind Installations - NGO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Europe added a record 3.6 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy capacity last year by installing 10 new offshore wind farms, a specialized nonprofit said on Thursday.

"Europe installed 3.6 GW of new offshore wind capacity in 2019, according to statistics ... This is a new record in annual installations," WindEurope said in a press release.

New facilities in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands have bumped the overall production of offshore wind in Europe up to 22 GW.

The European Commission said the continent needed between 230 and 450 GW of offshore wind by 2050 to decarbonize the European energy system.

"We're not currently building enough to deliver on that, let alone the more ambitious volumes needed to deliver the Green Deal," WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson was quoted as saying in the press release.

The plan requires Europe to add 7 GW worth of offshore wind installations a year by 2030 and ramp up their number to an annual 18 GW by 2050. Dickson said this was doable with the UK's help and closer cooperation in the North Sea and the Baltic.