UrduPoint.com

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal By Paying 30%-40% More To Other Suppliers - Expert

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 12:17 AM

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40% More to Other Suppliers - Expert

The European Union can switch to other coal suppliers to phase out Russian energy, but will end up paying 30%-40% more and sacrificing the bloc's green agenda, as it has already relaunched several coal-fired power stations which produce a large amount of carbon dioxide, Damien Ernst, energy expert and professor at the University of Liege in Brussels, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The European Union can switch to other coal suppliers to phase out Russian energy, but will end up paying 30%-40% more and sacrificing the bloc's green agenda, as it has already relaunched several coal-fired power stations which produce a large amount of carbon dioxide, Damien Ernst, energy expert and professor at the University of Liege in Brussels, told Sputnik.

"The European sanctions at first targeted coal imports, because it was infinitely easier than doing without oil or especially Russian gas. Coal is a global commodity that is relatively easy to source and sell around the world. Russia sells elsewhere, and Europe imports coal mainly from Australia. It is a game of musical chairs that is being played. Obviously, the price has increased given the pressure of the market and the much higher transportation costs. Retail coal prices have risen between 30 and 40% since the start of the year in Europe and are expected to rise further," Ernst said.

Coal is back for domestic heating. In some countries such as Germany or Poland, people are preparing their coal stoves for the winter, while the European governments are speaking of rationing, "often without daring to say its name," the expert also said.

Ernst went on to say that Europe can obtain energy supplies from elsewhere than Russia, but at a higher price, which contributes to the global energy problem, while the governments turn a blind eye on the environmental restrictions they had earlier imposed.

"The policies have changed, and with the onset of the crisis, there is no longer any question of closing coal mines in Europe or for the EU to punish Poland for the fact that it does not shut down its mines to avoid the climate change. On the contrary, everyone is rushing to restart operations everywhere and relaunch coal-fired power plants .

.. in France, President (Emmanuel) Macron closed the Fessenheim nuclear power station to satisfy the Greens, and this eastern region is now supplied with electricity by the neighboring German coal-fired power stations, which are large emitters of carbon dioxide," the professor said.

He said that Europe "is going through a difficult time" because of the heatwaves and windless period, which makes the turbine energy generation "derisory," along with low production of hydraulic and nuclear power stations that are being hardly cooled because of low water levels in the rivers.

The professor added that the price hikes are "very important" for all energy sources, and that currently the former are being 10 times higher year on year, with electricity costs hitting record high and affecting average European families who are unable to afford the increased utility bills.

"The price of electricity jumped, hitting a high of 521 euros/MWh ($517 per megawatt hour) on the European Energy Exchange. It is often much more expensive in certain countries such as France at above 650 euros/MWh on the retail market. For the end consumer, this becomes unaffordable without state aid. The annual household bill in average Europe is around 8,500 Euros, which is beyond many families' means," Ernst concluded.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.

Related Topics

World Australia Electricity Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Europe Nuclear France German European Union Oil Germany Liege Brussels Price Poland European Energy Exchange Gas Market All From

Recent Stories

Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP C ..

Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP Contract Termination by Finland

3 minutes ago
 Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Argu ..

Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Arguments in Death Penalty Trial

22 minutes ago
 France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Department ..

France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Departments

24 minutes ago
 Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missi ..

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missing child with parents

43 minutes ago
 Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul- ..

Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan

43 minutes ago
 Senate Body on Interior deferred three bills

Senate Body on Interior deferred three bills

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.