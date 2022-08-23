Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40% More to Other Suppliers - Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The European Union can switch to other coal suppliers to phase out Russian energy, but will end up paying 30%-40% more and sacrificing the bloc's green agenda, as it has already relaunched several coal-fired power stations which produce a large amount of carbon dioxide, Damien Ernst, energy expert and professor at the University of Liege in Brussels, told Sputnik.

"The European sanctions at first targeted coal imports, because it was infinitely easier than doing without oil or especially Russian gas. Coal is a global commodity that is relatively easy to source and sell around the world. Russia sells elsewhere, and Europe imports coal mainly from Australia. It is a game of musical chairs that is being played. Obviously, the price has increased given the pressure of the market and the much higher transportation costs. Retail coal prices have risen between 30 and 40% since the start of the year in Europe and are expected to rise further," Ernst said.

Coal is back for domestic heating. In some countries such as Germany or Poland, people are preparing their coal stoves for the winter, while the European governments are speaking of rationing, "often without daring to say its name," the expert also said.

Ernst went on to say that Europe can obtain energy supplies from elsewhere than Russia, but at a higher price, which contributes to the global energy problem, while the governments turn a blind eye on the environmental restrictions they had earlier imposed.

"The policies have changed, and with the onset of the crisis, there is no longer any question of closing coal mines in Europe or for the EU to punish Poland for the fact that it does not shut down its mines to avoid the climate change. On the contrary, everyone is rushing to restart operations everywhere and relaunch coal-fired power plants .

.. in France, President (Emmanuel) Macron closed the Fessenheim nuclear power station to satisfy the Greens, and this eastern region is now supplied with electricity by the neighboring German coal-fired power stations, which are large emitters of carbon dioxide," the professor said.

He said that Europe "is going through a difficult time" because of the heatwaves and windless period, which makes the turbine energy generation "derisory," along with low production of hydraulic and nuclear power stations that are being hardly cooled because of low water levels in the rivers.

The professor added that the price hikes are "very important" for all energy sources, and that currently the former are being 10 times higher year on year, with electricity costs hitting record high and affecting average European families who are unable to afford the increased utility bills.

"The price of electricity jumped, hitting a high of 521 euros/MWh ($517 per megawatt hour) on the European Energy Exchange. It is often much more expensive in certain countries such as France at above 650 euros/MWh on the retail market. For the end consumer, this becomes unaffordable without state aid. The annual household bill in average Europe is around 8,500 Euros, which is beyond many families' means," Ernst concluded.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.