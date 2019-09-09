Europe Cannot Be Stable Without Clarity in Relations With Russia - French Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Europe cannot be stable or secure if it does not have clarity in its relations with Russia, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday.

"We need to act together toward progressive restoration of strategic stability in Europe in order to lay ground for this new architecture of trust and security, as the European continent will never be stable, will never be secure if there is not utmost clarity in relations with Russia," Le Drian said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.