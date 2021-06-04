Europe condemns 'disturbing' interview with jailed Belarus activist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :European powers on Friday lined up to condemn a tearful interview shown on Belarusian state television with a dissident journalist who was arrested after his plane was diverted to Minsk, saying he was only speaking "under duress".

Germany condemned the interview with Roman Protasevich as a "disgrace", while British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was "disturbing".

Speaking during a visit to Warsaw, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said: "All such videos are shot under pressure." "We should not believe any of the words of these people, including Roman Protasevich," said Tikhanovskaya, who ran against Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko in an election last year.

"They are done after torture," she said.

Protasevich was arrested on May 23 along with his girlfriend Sofia Sapega when their Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted, intercepted by a Belarusian fighter jet and made to land.

The interview with Protasevich, the co-founder and former editor of opposition Telegram channel Nexta which galvanised anti-government demonstrations, was broadcast on Thursday.

Looking uncomfortable in the video, Protasevich said he had called for protests last year and praised Lukashenko.

Marie Struthers, Amnesty International's Eastern Europe and Central Asia director, said in a statement that Protasevich had "visible wounds" on his wrists.

She said the interview showed Protasevich to be "under intolerable psychological pressure" and constituted "ill-treatment".

"It was a televised coercion," she said.